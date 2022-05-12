EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville school celebrated diversity among its students by holding its first-ever culture fair. Early College High School hosted the event at Ivy Tech.

The fair gave students a chance to learn more about each other’s cultural backgrounds. Most of the students that attended were freshman and sophomore. The fair gave students a break before final exams start.

“The first two years that they’re here they really are coming from different places and different schools so this gives them an opportunity to get together and meet new people, get to know the upperclassmen who are running the booths, get to learn a little more about student council and get a chance to relax and have fun,” says teacher Amy Scharf.

Different types of food and games were available to students.