EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation has set up a drop off area for damaged trees and tree limbs. Officials say they will be accepting it from residents and property owners.

The Evansville Police Department will have video surveillance in place to prevent people from dumping trash, officials say.

Starting Wednesday, August 3, the site will be available until sundown daily until the end of day on August 12. The department says time frames may be extended due to volume. Officials ask you to be patient and orderly when dropping off.

The site is located at the former Roberts Stadium parking lot.