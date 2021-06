EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A 1973 Volkswagen bus was vandalized at an Evansville business and a reward is being offered for information leading to the person responsible.

According to a Facebook post, the bus appears to have a shattered windshield.

The bus has been a staple at the Roy Boy’s Shaved Ice for 15 years.

The business is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the vandalism.