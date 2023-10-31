HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – United Caring Services has announced that it will open for White Flag conditions Tuesday night.

White Flag events are when the windchill falls below 35 degrees Fahrenheit or the heat index is above 95 degrees. The temperature for Halloween morning reached its lowest for Evansville in 35 years, and wind chill factors are expected to drop in the 20s for the evening.

According to their social media page, UCS will open its doors at 7:00 p.m. They will be able to accommodate both men and women, as well as families and children.

We will continue to update this article as we get more announcements about White Flag openings in the Tri-State area.