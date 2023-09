HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The new Skate Park near Mickey’s Kingdom in downtown Evansville may take longer than expected to be completed.

Construction began on the skate park late last year and the project was supposed to be completed by next month. The Park Board however, has moved the completion date back by several months.

According to the board the contractor ran into weather delays on other projects outside of Evansville, forcing the skate park’s completion to be delayed.