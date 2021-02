EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A domestic situation Wednesday morning in Evansville ended peacefully.

Police were called to the area of E Mulberry and Weinbach around 8 a.m. after a woman called 9-1-1 saying a man was threatening her with a gun inside of a home.

Sgt. Nick Winsett says officers got in touch with the man who came out front and complied with officers.

The situation was resolved in about 10 minutes.

(This story was originally published on February 17, 2021)