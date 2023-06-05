HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An overnight standoff with the Evansville Police Department leaves one suspect in custody.

The incident occurred just after midnight on June 5, in the one hundred block of first avenue in Evansville. According to EPD, police were initially dispatched after reports of shots fired. A sergeant tells Eyewitness News that detectives then gathered information which led them to an apartment.

EPD tried making contact with an individual for nearly two hours before deploying a stun device to take the individual into custody. No other injuries were reported, and the suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.