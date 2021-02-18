Evansville staple Emge’s Deli moving to new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- After 45 years serving downtown Evansville, Emge’s Deli is moving from its Main Street location to a location near First Ave. and Buena Vista after the building’s owners decided on other plans for the facility.

City leaders don’t like to see businesses leave downtown, much less a business that’s been there for over four decades but with other businesses looking to grow, Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District President Josh Armstrong says there’s reason for optimism in the area.

With its traditional deli fare and downtown location, Emge’s Deli has been a favorite for workers in the area like Ede Stanley, who says she’s been dining at Emge’s since 1997, adding she’s sad to see it leave. However, other customers like Susan Hirsch and Greg Elpers say they’ll try to support Emge’s in its new location.

Emge’s Deli will be open at its current location until moving north on March 19th.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)