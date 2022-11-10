EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Many Evansville residents have reported a bad smell within the city limits this week. According to officials, the scent is likely going to remain until drought conditions improve in the area.

According to officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, the smell is a result of the lack of rainfall. Officials explain that less rainfall means whatever needs to be washed out of the sewer system isn’t being washed out properly.

Officials say the smell should go away after we receive more rainfall.