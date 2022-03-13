EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The weekend kicked off the start of the Evansville Stromboli Week! This is the second year the Stromboli Week has been held in the Tri-state.

This year, 8 local restaurants are participating. There are $7 Stromboli deals with chances to win gift cards and other prizes. The pandemic has been hard on local restaurants, with some even closing down, so this is a great way to show your support.

“All the local businesses really need everybody to come out and help us be successful in the Stromboli Week,” says Mary Barker with Roca Bar.

Those that visit five or more locations and complete their passport will receive free entry into the Evansville Taco Festival planned for next month. Participating locations include Roca Bar of Evansville, Dontae’s Highland Pizza Parlor, Franklin Street Pizza Factory, Steve’s Una Pizza, Bob’s International Lounge, Chasers Bar & Grill, Deerhead Sidewalk Cafe and Milanos Italian Cuisine.