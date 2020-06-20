Evansville structure fire out at abandoned house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Fire crews were able to put out a fire at an abandoned house on the 1100 block of Baker Ave. Saturday morning.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reportedly found a fire on the back porch that had extended to the kitchen area and the first floor bedroom.

Neighbors told the firefighters the property owners recently boarded up the front and back doors but the back door appeared to be forced open last weekend.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury when a nail penetrated his boot and punctured the skin. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it is under investigation.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

