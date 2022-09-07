EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Coast Guard Foundation recently announced it has awarded 168 new scholarships in 2022, including a local officers daughter. The scholarships total $550,000 for the 2022-23 school year.

Madison Holston is the daughter of Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer James, of Evansville, and will be attending Randolph College this fall with the Coast Guard Foundation scholarship she received.

“Our mission of ensuring Coast Guard members have needed resources extends in a vital way to supporting their children’s education goals,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “These talented, high-achieving students are an example of the Coast Guard’s spirit and values, and just like their families, they are uplifting their communities along with themselves. Our scholarships are made possible by generous donations from individuals, families, corporations and foundations across the country.”

The Coast Guard Foundation’s goal is to support members and families of the Coast Guard and their community. The foundation has awarded more than $6 million in scholarships since the program started in 1990. To learn more about the foundation, you can go to their website or call (860) 535-0786.