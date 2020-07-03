Evansville students and parents frustrated after EVSC cancels graduation ceremonies for 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – EVSC officials announce there will not be graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.

This comes after governor Eric Holcomb pushed back the next phase of reopening due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this week Governor Holcomb announced a new reopening plan called phase 4.5.

Under the new plan, events would be remain limited to only 250 people, a guideline that falls out of the traditional commencement ceremony.

EVSC officials sent an email to parents advising graduation would be canceled leaving parents and students with mixed feelings about the decision.

“I’m kind of upset because I feel like I worked really hard like all the years I went to school, ” says Reitz High School graduate Ashlyn Miller.

EVSC has not announced if there would be any celebration for seniors, but Miller says she hopes they come up with something because graduation means much more than just walking across a stage.

Parents and students suggest that graduation continues in multiple ceremonies in alphabetical order so that they can still walk the stage and still abide by social distancing guidelines.

(This story was originally published on July 3, 2020)