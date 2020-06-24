Evansville Styx concert rescheduled



EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Styx concert scheduled at Old National Events Plaza on July 29 has been rescheduled for March 11, 2021.

Tickets purchased for the original concert will be honored for the rescheduled event and refunds will be offered until July 24.

In a release, Old National Events Plaza says the safety and health of their guests and employees is their top priority as they continue to follow guidelines set by the CDC and local health officials.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)

