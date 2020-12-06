Evansville sub shop offers new services to stay open during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) After announcing last Wednesday they were permanently closing their business because of the pandemic, the owners of Siciliano Subs on Franklin St have decided they’re not going down without a fight.

In an effort to save their sub shop, David and Danielle Hodge are now taking orders for charcuterie boards on their Siciliano Subs Facebook page. They have three sizes to choose from that can feed as few as two or as many as 14, ranging in price from $45-$150.

The first round of pick ups with be this Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon.

They are also offering catering for groups of 10 or more.