EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Thousands of CenterPoint customers and parts of Evansville were in the dark this afternoon on May 2. CenterPoint says the power outage was due to equipment failure.

CenterPoint’s outage map showed around 2,700 customers lost power in the Jacobsville and North Fulton area around 1:30 p.m. Several traffic lights in the area also went dark. The power outage lasted for about half an hour.

A worker at Lewis Bakeries told Eyewitness News they lost several loaves of bread because of the power outage. The loaves were being baked when their machines lost power.