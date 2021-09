EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials have postponed the 4th annual Evansville Taco Festival due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community.

Officials say the surge in cases has created safety concerns that make it difficult to staff properly and plan for the event. They said that instead of having a scaled back version of the event, they would rather wait to hold the festival.

The festival is now planned for April 30, 2022.