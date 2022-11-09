BOWLING GREEN, Ky (WEHT) – A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned a three-count indictment on Wednesday charging an Evansville high school teacher with traveling across state lines to Owensboro for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old child.

According to court documents, Cody McCormick, 27, was charged with one count of attempted enticement of a minor, one count of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor and one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. McCormick faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and a maximum sentence of life in prison for the enticement charge. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Department of Justice says the charges were a result of a joint federal, state and local operation called Operation Angel, aimed at making federal arrests of sexual predators who prey upon children in the Owensboro area.