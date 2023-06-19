HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana State Teachers Association filed a complaint with the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board on Monday against the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation on behalf of the Evansville Teachers Association.

The complaint alleges that EVSC failed to bargain with the Evansville Teachers Association before announcing an increase to a priority schools retention stipend for the 2023-24 school year. The filing also alleges that EVSC’s failure to bargain the increase constitutes an unfair labor practice and asks the IEERB to order EVSC to cease and desist from further unfair practices and require EVSC to pay ETA $5,000 for each unfair practice.

“ETA educators support and advocate for increased pay, and given the opportunity, we may

have bargained for a larger or more widespread increase,” said Lori Young, president of the Evansville Teachers Association. “By unilaterally and illegally modifying our collective bargaining agreement, we are concerned that the actions of EVSC could jeopardize the legality of the payments, and there is no denying that efforts to circumvent the bargaining process diminishes the rights of teachers.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to EVSC for a statement, and we will update this story if they respond.