Evansville teen appears in court for deadly shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A judge ordered an Evansville teenager charged with murder to be held without bond.

Police arrested 17-year-old Samajui Barnes on Friday following the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Jonathan Stitts at an apartment on Parrett Street near Monroe Avenue. Officers say surveillance video shows Barnes running out of Stitts’ apartment with a gun. Police also said he then ran back to the door and fired the gun several times.

Barnes is not scheduled to appear in court until November 24.