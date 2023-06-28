HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A 17-year-old from Evansville who was charged as an adult in a deadly overdose case earlier this year is now facing charges for violating the condition of his probation.

Damian Prescott was charged in April with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. According to an affidavit, police believe Prescott sold a female heroin in February before she was found dead in her apartment days later. An autopsy stated the female died from multiple drug intoxication.

As part of Prescott’s bond condition, he was ordered to obey all laws of the state of Indiana and obey all orders and directions of his probation officer. An affidavit states Prescott was discharged from the Teen Challenge Program on June 23, a violation of the DAPS Bond Order. The affidavit also says Prescott was “continually breaking program rules and had a very disrespectful attitude.”

Prescott’s next court date is scheduled for August.