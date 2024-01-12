HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with rape following an investigation in December by Evansville Police.

According to an affidavit, the alleged victim reported the incident on December 11. Police say the female told interviewers she Jason Harvey Jr., were lying beside each other on a couch in an apartment when he made sexual advances on her

According to court records, the female says she became uncomfortable as things progressed further. The alleged victim told investigators she told Harvey to stop multiple times, but the advances continued.

Police say Harvey told them sexual contact took place between the two, but said he stopped when she told him to stop. He also said the female made advances on him after telling him to stop.

Police say Harvey later admitted to continuing after being told to stop, saying he believed she was joking when she told him to stop.

Harvey was arrested and charged with rape. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.