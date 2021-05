LYNNVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A 16-year-old is being treated for severe back injuries after her personal-watercraft exploded while she was riding it. This happened at Lynnville Park Tuesday morning.

Indiana Conservation Officers say Harrison Raisor, 19, of Evansville, saw the explosion, and pulled the teen out of the water. She was flown to the hospital for her injuries.

We’re told the teen was wearing a life jacket at the time. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.