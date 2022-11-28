WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police arrest an Evansville teen after a pursuit Monday night.

ISP said 18-year-old Devin Matthew Dewig was speeding near State Route 66 and 61 in Warrick County traveling 96 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone.

Troopers say Dewig refused to stop traveling up to 102 miles per hour near Sharon Road before eventually stopping for police near Abderdeen Road.

Dewig was then arrested by state police.

During a search of his car, troopers found two glass smoking devices, and a small amount of marijuana.

Dewig was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana.

He is being held in the Warrick County Jail.