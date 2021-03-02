Evansville man arrested after Monday night shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville teenager is recovering in a local hospital after being shot Monday night.

Evansville Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. A woman told officers her home had been shot at several times.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the road and bullet holes to the front of the home.

While officers were investigating this incident, there was a 911 call made from the 700 block of Ridgeway Ave. requesting an ambulance for a shooting victim who had been struck by gunfire in the left shoulder. The victim was transported to an area hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

While officers were still on the scene of the original shots fired call on Linwood Ave., another call came in that said a person with a gun was walking near the 600 block of Adams Ave. A resident in the area said a male jumped a security fence behind his home with a gun in his hand.

Police say a K-9 team found the suspect hiding between two security fences. They also found a hand gun near him, which police later discovered to be stolen.

Detectives questioned the suspect, identified as Dawnqua Lamont Shemwell, 24, of Evansville, and found he had several Vanderburgh County warrants as well as outside agency warrants.

Shemwell was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he faces charges of battery committed with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, dealing marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, six counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held without bond.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)