Evansville theatre groups serenade voters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The final round of early voting wrapped up in Evansville Monday morning, and three theatre companies partnered to entertain those in line.

Singers and actors with Evansville Civic Theatre, STAGEtwo Productions, and Children’s Theatre of Southern Indiana serenaded voters at Old National Events Plaza.

The groups performed musical numbers from several Broadway musicals including Rent, Mamma Mia!, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The pandemic has impacted the arts community, and these groups want to remind the community they are still offering art but need support.

“It’s been so much negativity going around all both sides of the aisle that it’s kind of nice to spread some joy and positivity this season,” said STAGEtwo Productions board member Toni Schaperjohn. “Yeah it’s for everyone. We were very conscientious of making the songs happy for everyone.”

The groups plan to sing again on election Tuesday at a few polling locations.

(This story was originally published on November 3, 2020)