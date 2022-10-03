EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Join us for the first Evansville Zombie 5k on Sunday, October 30 at 3 p.m. inside Wesselman’s Park to support American Red Cross.

Event organizers say the first annual Evansville Zombie 5k Run & Walk involves racing to the Red Cross, retrieving a “cure” and getting it back to “base.” Organizers say zombies will be lurking around every corner.

Organizers say each runner will have a flag football belt with 3 flags. The zombies will be trying to take all of the flags, and it’s the runner’s job to dodge them the best they can.

Registration starts at 2:30 p.m., the race starts at 3 p.m., and there will be free t-shirts. The top five male and top five female finishers receive a medal. People are encouraged to register here. More information about the event can be found here.