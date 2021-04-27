Evansville Tourism Master Plan study shared

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)– The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau announced new study findings that CEO Jim Wood said will play a role in this upcoming ten year plan, called the Tourism Master Plan.

“We’re really excited to dig in and roll up our sleeves and get some of this work done,” Wood said.

It’s a proposed plan that builds up development in many different areas, including amateur sports. Wood said they want to add on to the Deaconess sports complex and soccer field.

“Add four to five additional baseball fields for thirteen and older baseball. We can add a fieldhouse to the complex that could be 175-180 thousand square feet. That can accomodate all court sports and all mat sports indoors. Then by adding an additional athletic training facility for people who live here locally or around the region,” Wood said.

With hospitality development considered for the area as well. Wood said that’s not all. The proposed plan allows for different growth on the riverfront and downtown.

“How do we grow our downtown? We’ve identified areas of need. We need more residents and housing downtown. How do we reclaim a little more of this waterfront by expanding it? Having more offerings for people who live here locally and visit from out of town to enjoy the waterfront,” Wood said.

Ideas for more outdoor adventures, festivals, and conventions also being included in this plan. Wood said things are still in the early stages. The board with Visit Evansville will be meeting again to discuss how to make all of this come to life, and the money it will need.

“How can we make these things happen? That’s the next step. We have ten years to get some of these elements done and we hope that we are successful in getting most of this done so we can continue to grow our region to make this one of the best places to live in the country,” Wood said.