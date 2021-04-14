Evansville towing contract to remain with Tri-State Towing

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville’s highly coveted towing contract will remain with Tri-State towing. Tri-State has had the contract the last three years.

The contract involves towing for vehicles involved in accidents, abandoned vehicles, city-owned vehicles and others.

Feler’s Towing says Tri-State is not living up to the terms of the current contract, so it should not get it for another three years. The safety board disagreed and awarded the contract to Tri-State Towing.

(This story was originally published on April 14, 2021)