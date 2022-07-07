EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville business is celebrating one year at its new location. Evansville Toys and Games opened its doors along Morgan Avenue last year following the fire at the Diamond Flea Market.

The store was able to relocate following a kick-starter campaign the owner said wouldn’t have been possible without a great deal of help from the community.

“It’s been a crazy ride; lots of hurdles and jumps we had to make,” said Daniel Barritt, owner of Evansville Toys & Games. “But everyone’s been so fantastic and been with us since the beginning–it blows me away with all the support we’ve had. I’ve been so thankful.

To celebrate their one year anniversary, the store is expanding. And the owner told us nearly all items in the store will be ten percent off this weekend.