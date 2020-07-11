Evansville traffic alert: eight-week closure planned for Fares Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says Fares Ave. will be closed for approximately eight weeks starting Monday between Columbia St. and Eichel Ave.
The EWSU says the closure is for work on a water main improvement. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)
