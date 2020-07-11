Evansville traffic alert: eight-week closure planned for Fares Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says Fares Ave. will be closed for approximately eight weeks starting Monday between Columbia St. and Eichel Ave.

Traffic Alert: Fares Ave. will be completely closed to all traffic between Columbia St. and Eichel Ave. starting Monday, July 13, for approx. 8 weeks. The closure is for work on a water main improvement. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/cTr0YXW9Wa — Evansville Water Sewer Utility (@EWSUtility) July 11, 2020

The EWSU says the closure is for work on a water main improvement. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

