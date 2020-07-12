Evansville traffic alert: Weinbach Ave. closure starting Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Water Sewer Utility says a stretch of Weinbach Ave. will be closed between Powell Ave. and Washington Ave. beginning Monday.

Traffic Alert: Granite Inliner will close S. Weinbach Ave between Powell Ave and Washington Ave to traffic starting Monday, July 13, through Monday, July 20 for a sewer rehab project. Watch for lane restriction beginning at Bayard Park leading up to the closure. @EvansvilleINGov pic.twitter.com/J3HZNbsmys — Evansville Water Sewer Utility (@EWSUtility) July 12, 2020

The closure is expected to last for a week due to a sewer rehab project. The EWSU adds that motorists should watch for lane restrictions starting at Bayard Park leading up to the closure.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

