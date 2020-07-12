Evansville traffic alert: Weinbach Ave. closure starting Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Water Sewer Utility says a stretch of Weinbach Ave. will be closed between Powell Ave. and Washington Ave. beginning Monday.
The closure is expected to last for a week due to a sewer rehab project. The EWSU adds that motorists should watch for lane restrictions starting at Bayard Park leading up to the closure.
(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)
