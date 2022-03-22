EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Drivers in Evansville will have to get used to a new traffic route.

The reason for this work is to replace the pavement from the Pigeon Creek Bridge to Diamond Avenue Overpass and this will last until the middle of July, says the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Starting on March 22, southbound traffic on U.S. 41 will be sent to SR 66/Fares Avenue at the Pigeon Creek Ridge. Traffic will be taking the Diamond Avenue exit, proceed to the signal at Fares/Diamond, take a left at the signal, then take an immediate right to get back onto the ramp for U.S. 41 southbound.