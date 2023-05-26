HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Trails Coalition and Wesselman Woods will be partnering to celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3 with a free hike at Howell Wetlands starting at 10 a.m.

According to officials, National Trails Day has been celebrated on the first Saturday of June every year since 1993, when the American Hiking Society launched its first event. This was to highlight one day each year to celebrate American trails and their use. The celebration of trails stems back to when President Johnson signed the National Trail System Act into law on October 2, 1968, to establish national recreation, scenic and historic trails.

“National Trails Day is a nationwide movement to give back to trails and to build a world where everyone feels welcome and has access to enjoy the great outdoors,” said Executive Director Lorie Van Hook.

Participants will meet at the trailhead of Howell Wetlands at 1400 S. Tekoppel Road in Evansville. Dogs are also welcome but must be on a leash.