Evansville, Tri-State celebrate Scottish pride at Highland Games

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville may be better known for its German heritage but it was all about Scotland Saturday in Roberts Park as the Hadi Highlanders hosted the third Highland Games on Evansville’s east side.

Evansville may be quite a distance away from Glasgow, Edinburgh, or the Scottish highlands but droves of people in kilts came to enjoy live Celtic music and games Saturday afternoon. Kenny McNeil, president of the national MacNeil clan, says traditional games like the sheaf toss help connect people to their roots. McNeil explains these games date back hundreds of years and helped keep warriors fit for the battle.

Organizers like Joshua Deyoung say they were happy to bring back the games after last year’s event was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deyoung and the Hadi Highlanders say they want to make a difference in the community and the proceeds from the games only help them cover their own costs and give back to the community.