Evansville, Tri-State getting into the giving mood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- ‘Tis the season for giving in the Tri-State. As Christmas approaches, several Tri-State charities and organizations spent part of their weekend raising what they could to give back to the community.

At Walmart locations in Henderson, along with Evansville’s west and east sides, 911 Gives Hope is hoping to provide enough gifts and toys to fill up a trailer and to help children in area hospitals have a happier holiday season. 911 Gives Hope member Nate Jazyk says the annual toy drive has become a family affair, as families who received gifts in past, came back to help donate gifts.

Jazyk says his own family benefitted from the toy drive after his son received a gift while seeing a specialist several years ago. Jazyk says he never expected the drive to “come full circle” but he calls it one of his favorite events of the year.

Up the road from the 911 Gives Hope toy drive headquarters on Evansville’s east side, another group was celebrating the Tri-State’s generosity. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined local law enforcement at Cherish Jewelers to celebrate Toys for Tots. Cherish Jewelers owner Gary Radford says the Tri-State does a “great job” giving back during the holidays, adding he’s appreciative of all the things the community has done, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.