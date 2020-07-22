Evansville Tri-State Heart Walk to be held virtually

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The American Heart Association will host its annual Evansville Tri-State Heart Walk virtually this summer in order to protect its participants.

Those signed up to walk will be encouraged to get moving at home or around their neighborhood on Saturday, August 15, starting at 9 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos of how they are staying active using #TriStateHeartWalk.

Here are a few activities you can do while practicing social distancing:

Take a walk outside while staying at least 6 feet apart from others.

Have a dance party at home with your family

Make your own at home circuit workout

Try seeing how many push-ups, lunges, and squats you can do.

The virtual shift is aimed at protecting participants who are considered high risk amid the pandemic. This way, the Tri-State can still celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise money for The American Heart Association, while encouraging excercise.

“Now is the best time for you to take ownership of your own heart health. The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk is a great way to spread heart health awareness,” says Blake Bunner, CEO of Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital and chair of this year’s Evansville Tri-State Heart Walk.

Registered participants will also be invited to other virtual activities throughout the summer to help them get active and gear up for the virtual Heart Walk. You can sign up at www.evansvilletristateheartwalk.org.

