Evansville Utility Board agrees to seek church demolition bids

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Utility Board agreed Tuesday to seek bids to demolish the old Holy Trinity Church.

Holy Trinity served Evansville’s Catholic community from the mid 1800’s until the church closed about 6 years ago.

The city has since purchased the property and once the church is demolished, it plans to build an underground stormwater retention system at the site.

The underground facility would hold up to 2 million gallons of water from a two hour rain storm.

“We have an opportunity to remove a 40-60 acre water shed of storm water going into our combined sewers,” Matt Montgomery, project manager, said.

Combination sewers combine rain water from storms and sanitary waste water from people’s homes. The city is under an EPA mandate to get rid of them.

The city plans to divert rain water from much of the downtown area to an underground holding facility on property where the church sits.

“Once we collect it, in this instance, we’re going to basically bring it to an infiltration basin where the water can sit and basically soak back into the ground,” Montgomery said.

The city hopes to use portions of the church in a park on the property.

“There is beautiful granite, there’s limestone in the building, there’s some stained glass windows,” Montgomery said.

The $8 million project should be complete by the end of 2021.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)