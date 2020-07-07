Evansville Utility Board opens bids for church demolition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Utility Board is moving forward with plans to tear down a historic church.

The board opened bids on demolition for the old Holy Trinity Church in the downtown area. The apparent low bid came from Klenck Company at $420,000.

The city plans to use the property to house large underground storage tanks to collect storm water.

Above ground, the property will be turned in to a park using items from the church.

“The design, which is still in process, is to use some of the repurposed material out of the church itself in the park itself such as the stained glass, the granite, and some of the stone,” utility department director Allen Mounts said.

The board hopes to award the contract at its next meeting, with demolition scheduled later this year.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

