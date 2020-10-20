Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraries open for early voting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The first day of early voting at Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraries brought out voters willing to wait to cast their ballots for the November election.

Hundreds of Evansville voters have cast their ballots so far. EVPL Red Bank was busy with the line snaking around the parking lot.

Central, McCollough, North Park, Oaklyn, and Red Bank Libraries are holding early voting from noon until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon until 5 p.m. on Friday.

The last day to vote at one of these libraries will be October 30.

(This story was originally published on October 19, 2020)

