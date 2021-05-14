Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library announces expanded hours

EVPL East will be closed next week for plumbing and sewer work.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library have announced expanded hours for in-person services at all EVPL locations beginning May 17.

All EVPL locations will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. EVPL Central will also be open on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

“We are pleased to continue expanding our resources and services,” said EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney. “Increasing our hours and bringing back in-person programming is something the EVPL team is very excited about. We are looking forward to safely providing our community with resources and services they have loved and missed during this past challenging year.”

EVPL will also introduce a Preservation Studio and an EVPL Read Sensory Room. Both services will be available by appointment.