Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library location closed temporarily

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library location on Oaklyn Dr. will be closed temporarily starting Saturday.

Officials say an EVPL team member experienced “prolonged exposure” to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. That team member is now awaiting their own COVID-19 test result. EVPL Oaklyn will be closed for a deep cleaning and is scheduled to reopen October 5.

Library officials say they will continue to follow best practices set by health officials to make sure facilities are safe for employees and library users.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 19, 2020)

