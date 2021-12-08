Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library launches new program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) has announced the start of the EVPL Extras program. Made up of services, resources and items that go beyond providing books, music and movies, the program will help encourage community interests and assets.

“EVPL is here to support our community, whether that’s through providing books or

access to local businesses,” EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney said. “We hope EVPL

Extras and our new Library Card Discount Program will introduce individuals to new and

out-of-the-ordinary resources available with an EVPL library card.”

Local businesses are invited to collaborate with the EVPL and be part of one of the Extras program’s features–the Library Card Discount Program. Tens of thousands of cardholders would get a discount or special offer when showing their EVPL library card at participating businesses.

Passes for local establishments such as the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Sciences and the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanical Garden are already available through EVPL’s Library of Things program, and more are expected to be added through the Extras program.

To find out more about the EVPL Extras program, click here. Businesses interested in becoming a part of the program should click here to fill out an online form. For more information about the Library Card Discount Program, click here.