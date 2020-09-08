Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library location closed temporarily

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Red Bank location will be closed through at least September 20 as staff undergo testing for COVID-19.
Contacts of someone who tested positive for the virus have been asked to self-isolate, work from home, and complete daily health checks. The Red Bank location was sanitized Tuesday and will be cleaned again before reopening. The EVPL says it is committed to following guidelines to keep facilities safe for library users and staff.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)
