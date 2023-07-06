EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – One of the Tri-State’s oldest living World War II veterans celebrated a major milestone this week.

Thurman Carnal turned 107 on Thursday. A party was held at Solarbron Terrace Senior Living Facility where family and friends gathered to share stories and celebrate the strong character they say he has portrayed his whole life.

Mr. Carnal lived on his own until two years ago before making the facility his new home. He says the secret to getting to 107 is a combination of luck and, in his words, a whole lot of nothing.

Happy Birthday Thurman Carnal!