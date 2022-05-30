NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The American Legion Auxiliary, Kapperman Post #44 in Newburgh is asking for your help to support a local veteran organization in need.

The Post says laundry supplies are needed at Lucas Place II, an organization in Evansville that provides permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans with disabilities.

“This is a great organization that we support,” said a spokesperson with Post #44 on social media. “We owe so much to our Veterans!”

Laundry detergent and fabric softener can be dropped off to Legion Post #44 at 711 State St., Newburgh, Ind.