Evansville Visitors Bureau moving to Third Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Visit Evansville will be moving out of the Pagoda and into the Fifth Third Center building by this Fall.

The Evansville Convention & Visitors Bureau has called the space along the Ohio River home for more than 25 years. The bureau’s CEO, Jim Wood, says that moving will save the bureau money as they focus on bringing more events and conventions to the city. Wood says the Pagoda also had issues with flooding.

The Vanderburgh County Council approved allocating $110,000 of tourism development funds to help Visit Evansville pay for furniture costs and other moving expenses. The parks department will be using the Pagoda sometime next year.