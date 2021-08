EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Preparations are underway for the Germania Maennerchor Volksfest in Evansville.

The festival starts Thursday and runs through Saturday with German food, beer and music for people to enjoy. Organizers of the event say they couldn’t host last year due to COVID-19 concerns, but they say they’re holding it this year with some precautions in place.

Germania Maennerchor members also say they will provide to-go meals for those who don’t want to eat in a public setting.