EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A warplane will be coming to town!

On July 16 and 17, the Evansville Wartime Museum will be celebrating another Warbird Weekend with the arrival of a WWII Bomber B-25 “Champaign Gal.”

Flights: Available for purchase. To reserve a seat, go to this website. Admission to the museum is additional.

Tours: Available between flights for $5. Admission to the museum is additional.

WWII Sherman Tank: New at the museum is a WWII Sherman Tank on display in our main hall.

WWII and Vietnam Living History Camp: There will be a camp set up on the north side of the museum. In addition to the WWI and Vietnam soldiers, the camp will include WWII crafts for children.

Food: The EWM grill will be open selling hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, chips and drinks.

New Platform for Hoosier Spirit II: EWM now has a metal platform that allows visitors to see into the cockpit and wing for Hoosier Spirit II.

Museum admission is required for access to the B-25 for tours and for flights.