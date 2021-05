EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – It was a special day at the Evansville Wartime Museum full of events.

Dozens of people turned out as officials took donors on test flights of the historic P-47 Thunderbolt warplanes. There were also reenactments from world war two.

The events on Saturday coincide with the four year anniversary of the museum’s opening. Officials say more than 200 people came out.

Other events are scheduled for July.